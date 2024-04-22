AEW's Tony Khan Dodges Question On Current In-Ring Availability Of Mercedes Mone

At AEW Dynasty, Nightingale defeated Julia Hart to become the new TBS Champion, but her title celebrations were quickly interrupted by Mercedes Mone, who will challenge for the gold at Double or Nothing on May 26. Mone debuted for AEW at the "Big Business" edition of "AEW Dynamite" in March, but has yet to wrestle for the company, leading to some people wondering if she's still recovering from the ankle injury she sustained in 2023. During the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked if Mone is fit to compete, but he didn't clarify her current stance.

Advertisement

"She'll be cleared at Double or Nothing for the singles match," Khan said. "That was a big part of this, knowing that it's been a major road for her return from the injury. Big Business, we did a great crowd in Boston, it was a great crowd last year in Boston, we drew even more fans this year for Big Business and really stepped up and I think her presence was a huge part of that."

Khan explained that he is very excited for Mone to be cleared for Double or Nothing, as the TBS Championship match with Nightingale will take place almost a full year since their initial encounter in New Japan Pro Wrestling that ultimately led to Mone's career-threatening ankle injury that has kept her out of action ever since. There has been lots of tension between both wrestlers since then, and it will come to a head at Double or Nothing.

Advertisement

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.