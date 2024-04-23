Willow Nightingale Says She Wants To Defend TBS Title Against Women From Outside AEW

Willow Nightingale, who defeated Julia Hart at "AEW Dynasty" to become the new TBS Champion, has discussed her aspirations to defend her new title against other competitors outside of AEW and women within the company who have inspired her throughout her journey in pro wrestling.

During the post "AEW Dynasty" media scrum, Nightingale explained how proud she is to have had the opportunity to wrestle in other pro wrestling companies aside from AEW and aspires to continue to do so going forward as champion.

"I take pride in someone who's gone overseas, gone to work with our partners at New Japan and CMLL. Personally, I hope I will have opportunities to bring in people from different countries, you know? I think we have an amazing roster, I want to face as many of the girls that we got here as possible but also if we could get any of those Stardom, CMLL wrestlers in, if that could be possible, I would love that. I want to be a fighting champion," said Nightingale.

Nightingale spoke about her admiration for Kris Statlander as someone who represented the TBS Championship exceptionally.

"Obviously, Kris Statlander is someone who is so very close to me, I've known her for years and years and years," revealed Nightingale. "We both came up in Long Island Wrestling together and it's really great to be at this stage together and have her right by my side for all of it. So I look to her as someone who was like an amazing TBS Champion in my opinion."

She also stated how proud she was to see a large female presence of journalists at the press conference. Nightingale is set to defend her AEW TBS Championship against Mercedes Mone at "AEW Double or Nothing" next month on May 26.