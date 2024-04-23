Tommy Dreamer Identifies Biggest Story To Be Told In AEW Women's Division

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believes that AEW stars Mariah May and Toni Storm will split up, and predicts that the eventual turn will be the biggest story in AEW's women's division.

Several stories are ongoing in the AEW women's division in 2024, however, the one story that AEW fans have been talking about for the past few months is the warped relationship between AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and her part-protégé, part-obsessed fan Mariah May. Storm and May have been inseparable since the latter arrived in the company in late 2023, with May even beginning to dress like Storm's previous gimmick. However, many believe there is a big split coming at some point in the future between the two, but people don't know when it will happen.

Advertisement

"Your biggest story is Mariah May when she eventually turns on Toni Storm," Dreamer said "Busted Open Radio." "Mariah May will be a massive star for AEW if you continue her trajectory, and what I'm saying is exactly what we were talking about with [Chris] Jericho and Hook. You have these two people invested with each other over time, obviously, why does Mariah May need Toni Storm? She doesn't, but she hangs out with her because, at first, she was like a stalker somewhat, or an obsessed fan, so she will be a big star eventually when that turn happens ... Once it does, it's going to be big."

Elsewhere in the AEW women's division, the rivalry between Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale is beginning to heat up, Serena Deeb has her eye on working her way back to the top of the rankings, while the friendship between Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa has quickly started to devolve into a potential feud.

Advertisement

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.