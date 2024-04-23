Willow Nightingale Opens Up About AEW Journey, What It Means To Hold TBS Title

AEW Dynasty saw several championships change hands and the show was packed full of top contenders reaching the top of their respective mountains. One of those contenders was Willow Nightingale, who defeated Julia Hart to become the AEW TBS Champion.

Advertisement

Nightingale had challenged for the title several times in the past but had never beaten Hart in singles action before. In the post-show media scrum, the new champion spoke with pride about how her hard work has finally paid off.

"I was coming down to Jacksonville during the pandemic and I was sitting front row of the crowd, and cheering for everyone, and I was in the dark matches and like, trying my best to put my best foot forward and be the best Willow I could be and make an impression," said Nightingale.

She explained that her journey to becoming a champion began when she defeated Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro Wrestling in May 2023, which was quickly followed by her victory in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and a shot at Athena's ROH Women's World Championship in the main event of Death Before Dishonor in July. Now that she has won her first championship in AEW, Nightingale vows to make the title, and its lineage, proud.

Advertisement

"When I look at the women who held the championship before me, I really do have so much respect and appreciate what each of them has been able to do. Of course, selfishly, I don't want to let this championship down, I don't want to let myself down."

Aside from Nightingale's title win, Dynasty also saw The Young Bucks become the first-ever three-time AEW Tag Team Champions, while Swerve Strickland won the AEW World Championship, the first-ever African American to hold the title.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.