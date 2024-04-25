WWE Vet Matt Hardy Compares Difference Between He And Jeff To Bray Wyatt And Bo Dallas

The number of brother tandems in wrestling history is too numerous to mention, but the Hardys usually find themselves in most people's "greatest of all time" conversations, with the Rotundas maybe getting a mention if the conversation lasts long enough. Windham and Taylor Rotunda (Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas in WWE) don't spring to mind quite as quickly given their greater success as singles stars, and even then, one star shone more brightly than the other, but their presence during the era of the Hardys makes them worthy of mention all the same.

The two families also have some history with each other, as Matt Hardy briefly feuded with Bray Wyatt, and subsequently teamed with him, capturing the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship on one occasion as the Deleter of Worlds. On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt talked about the difference between the Hardy Boyz, and the team of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.

"I feel like when you talk about myself and Jeff, there's a very crystal clear difference that Jeff is the guy — he really is the 'Charismatic Enigma.' And then I am more of the architect who thinks very logically," Hardy said. "One of the things that always struck me strange about Bray [Wyatt] and Bo [Dallas], or Taylor and Windham, is that they're both these unique enigmas. They're both unpredictable. And it's not like they're the same, they're different, but they are both very unpredictable people.

"They are both enigmatic. They are both people who might say something, you're like, 'What the hell?' And then you think about it for a second and you're like, 'Hold up, that'd actually be really smart.' They're both really unique individuals in that capacity."

Before being packaged as Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda tagged together in Florida Championship Wrestling as Bo and Duke Rotundo.