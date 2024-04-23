Mark Henry Reacts To Swerve Strickland Winning AEW Title At Dynasty

WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry knows what newly-crowned AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is going through, as he navigates the emotions following his win at AEW Dynasty. Swerve defeated Samoa Joe to become AEW's first Black World Champion at the event. On "Busted Open Radio," Henry congratulated Swerve and welcomed him to the world champion's club.

"Welcome to the championship club. To be a world champion in pro wrestling and have a company ... believe in you enough that you're gonna get the job done is big," Henry explained. "You are the guy that's carrying the torch and just like the light was on [Jon] Moxley and the light was on [Bryan] Danielson and the light was on Joe, now the light is gonna be on Swerve." Henry compares Swerve's win to Cody Rhodes' title win at WrestleMania 40, and — just as he does Rhodes — wonders what's next for the new champion.

"How do you keep it hot? What are you gonna do that's gonna cement your legacy and your reign as a champion?" Henry asked, reiterating how proud he was of Strickland. "Being number one means something in this world and Swerve is number one in AEW and I hope he's gonna have a moment today where he and Nana go somewhere and just reflect," Henry said, explaining that Swerve and Nana should smell the roses while they can because the moment doesn't last. "It's a short walk."

