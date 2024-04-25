WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/23/2024

The April 23, 2024 edition of "WWE NXT" was one of the most anticipated episodes of the show in recent memory, and the fans seemed to be keen on the show as viewership increased from the previous week.

The main event saw NXT Championship defended by Ilja Dragunov against Trick Williams, a match that had been building for some time, which had an added stipulation that if Williams lost he would have to leave the brand. The question is, how many fans tuned in to see Williams be crowned "NXT" Champion at "NXT" Spring Breakin'?

According to "Wrestlenomics," "NXT" averaged a total of 661,000 viewers, marking a 6% increase over the April 16 episode that averaged 625,000 viewers, making it the highest average viewership for the show since January 16. When it comes to the key 18-49 demographic, the show managed a 0.20 number, which is an 18% increase on the previous week's 0.17, and the highest 18-49 number since January 9, which was headlined by Oba Femi winning the "NXT" North American Championship.

Viewership grew throughout the two hours as the show began with 572,000 viewers at the top of the first hour, before eventually climbing to 721,000 viewers at the top of the second hour. That peak was eventually surpassed in the eight-minute overrun period at the end of the show as the broadcast ended with 744,000 viewers tuning in to see Williams win his first "NXT" Championship.

Fans who tuned in for the entire show not only saw Williams crowned as the new "NXT" Champion, but also Roxanne Perez successfully retain her "NXT" Women's Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley, Tony D'Angelo Family defeat the No Quarter Catch Crew, Lexis King get the better of Baron Corbin, Jaida Parker win against Fallon Henley, and Sol Ruca pick up the win over Blair Davenport in a Beach Brawl.