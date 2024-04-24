Roxanne Perez Retains WWE NXT Women's Championship In Spring Breakin' Triple Threat

The women of "WWE NXT" kicked off the developmental brand's two weeks of Spring Breakin' specials, and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez retained her title against former champion Lyra Valkyria, and Tatum Paxley.

Perez captured the gold from Valkyria at "NXT's" Stand & Deliver premium live event during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia. The following Tuesday, Paxley, who had been following and supporting the former champion closely, turned on Valkyria and said she was actually obsessed more with the championship than her former friend. It was revealed last week, after Perez was caught talking trash about the other women fighting it out by "NXT" General Manager Ava, that she would be defending the title.

The opening portion of the match focused more on Perez and Valkyria's battle. Perez was able to lock in a crossface on Valkyria, utilizing the move that caused her opponent to tap at Stand & Deliver. Paxley came from behind and attempted to lock her own crossface on Perez, who countered for a pin attempt, which was broken by Valkyria.

Paxley very nearly had Valkyria pinned before the former champion kicked out, but Paxley continued to push on, climbing to the top rope and hitting a 450 Splash onto Valkyria. Perez broke up the fall, and pinned Paxley herself to retain the title. Perez has previously wrestled on the main roster, defeating Indi Hartwell on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania. The champion has also declared for the 2024 WWE Draft, which will be Friday on "WWE SmackDown" and continue the following Monday.