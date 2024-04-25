Jon Moxley On Fans Expecting Him At WWE WrestleMania 40: 'I Was Asleep'

The main event of night two of WWE WrestleMania 40 between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns saw several cameos from those in the current era and the past. From John Cena and The Undertaker to The Rock and The Usos, fans were eager to see who would show up next. Fans were taken by surprise when The Shield's music started to play, which left many people to wonder if AEW star Jon Moxley — known to WWE fans as Dean Ambrose — would show up and make the save. It ended up being Rollins in his old Shield gear to help Rhodes pick up the victory, but for a brief second fans believed that Moxley was about to hit the ring.

Moxley, in an interview with "Sports Illustrated," stated that he was in bed in Japan during the show. "I was asleep in Japan when that was going on," Moxley said. "When I woke up, I had these messages saying, 'I thought you were coming out.' And I was like, 'Coming out where?' It's cool that people thought it was me. But I was asleep."

Moxley was a part of NJPW's Sakura Genesis event in Tokyo where he teamed up with Shota Umino to take on AEW star Jack Perry and his House of Torture partner, Ren Narita. The former AEW World Champion might not have been in Philadelphia to help Rhodes, but he did make the most of his trip to Japan as he challenged Tetsuya Naito to a match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, which he won just over a week later.

Please credit "Sports Illustrated" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.