The Young Bucks Channel AEW Boss Tony Khan For Social Media Sendoff

AEW fans around the world are still in shock following the conclusion of the April 24 "AEW Dynamite," where The Elite viciously attacked company boss Tony Khan. Khan came to the ring at the end of the show to hear what Jack Perry had to say, with Perry wanting to come back to the company and do what is right for AEW. However, Perry punched Khan in the stomach, leading to The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada hitting the ring to calm Perry down. What followed was Matthew and Nicholas Jackson hitting the TK Driver on Khan as referees, security, and AEW wrestlers helped usher The Elite from the ring.

To add insult to injury, the current AEW World Tag Team Champions took to X (formerly Twitter) to take over Khan's duties of promoting AEW on social media, even writing their post in the style of the AEW President. They wrote; "Thank you all for watching #AEWDynamite tonight! What a great show that was on @TBSNetwork, with a thrilling ending! Justified "this is awesome" chants at the end! It was an exciting show on the road to #AEWDoubleOrNothing tonight on TBS, thank you all for watching!"

Perry helped the Jacksons become AEW Tag Team Champions at Dynasty, where he interfered in the ladder match between the Bucks and FTR. Perry pushed Dax Harwood off a ladder towards the end of the match, giving Nicholas a clean route to victory, before leaving through the crowd while doing The Elite's hand gesture. With the amount of power The Young Bucks have, especially now that they have seemingly taken out the company's CEO for the time being, who knows how mad with power The Elite become in the weeks leading up to Double or Nothing on May 26.