Video: Jack Perry & The Elite Sound Off After Attacking Tony Khan On AEW Dynamite

The Elite and Jack Perry have firmly established themselves as the biggest villains in AEW following the conclusion of the April 24 "AEW Dynamite," where the group attacked AEW President Tony Khan after he had agreed to welcome Perry back to the company. Perry returned to AEW at the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21 to help The Young Bucks capture the World Tag Team Championship, and has seemingly become a full-time member of the group following the attack on Khan.

Advertisement

After the show went off the air, AEW cameras caught up with The Elite to try and get some answers, and it's safe to say Perry only had one thing on his mind; revenge. "You took eight months of my career, and you just got what was coming to you," Perry said. Matthew Jackson then stepped forward to reveal that the attack was part of his plan to get AEW back to what it once was. "When we came back, we said we were here to put AEW back on track. It was time to change the world, and what you just saw out there, unfortunately for Tony, the best boss I've ever worked for by the way, that was just us trying to get this place back to what it was supposed to be, and that was our final play. The Elite has arrived."

Advertisement

Nicholas Jackson rounded off by stating that the current incarnation of The Elite is potentially the group's best form. "As a matter of fact Matthew, this is the best version of The Elite." The Bucks had already made wholesale changes to the group in March when they suspended "Hangman" Adam Page without pay, and fired Kenny Omega, before replacing the former AEW World Champion with current Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.