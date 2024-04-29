Kevin Sullivan On Hypothetical WWE Dream Match Of Eddie Guerrero Vs. Shawn Michaels

One of the greatest matches never seen in professional wrestling was "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero versus "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels. Guerrero tragically passed of a heart attack in 2005, and Michaels retired from the ring in 2010. Their careers never crossed paths while Guerrero was alive. On "Tuesdays with the Taskmaster," Kevin Sullivan was asked how he would book a hypothetical match between them, a match that was rumored to possibly have taken place at the WrestleMania following Guerrero's passing. Sullivan said that no matter how the finish of the match was booked, in his mind, it had to be a clean finish, because the two would put on a spectacular match, no matter what.

"A clean finish wouldn't hurt," Sullivan said. "Just their personalities alone would have drawn money. So, if you toss up who goes over, for a long time, and at the end of this WrestleMania, babyfaces seem to get their come-up when it's their time. So, I think that, would Eddie have been the babyface then, or would he have been the heel? Who knows? But I thought Eddie was one of the greatest performers of all time, everybody does." Sullivan brought up a recent dream match when talking about Guerrero and Michaels, citing Bryan Danielson versus Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty. The pair put on a match that captivated the crowd in St. Louis. Ospreay walked away the winner, with Danielson seemingly selling a storyline injury in the middle of the ring.

"At that time, could there have been a better match?" Sullivan said of the potential between Guerrero and Michaels. "I know you talk about Bryan Danielson and Ospreay. I'm sure that if we had that Eddie, Shawn match, that might have been that match for this generation."

