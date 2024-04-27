Bloodline Tag Team Battle, Two Women's Title Matches Announced For WWE Backlash PLE

The 2024 WWE Draft may still be ongoing after Friday's "WWE SmackDown," but there was other business to be handled — namely, filling out the card for next Saturday's Backlash PLE in Lyon-Décines, France.

Advertisement

Bianca Belair was the first overall draft pick for "SmackDown," and after her selection, Kayla Braxton spoke with her about being picked first. During Belair's conversation with Kayla, she stated that the Kabuki Warriors will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Belair and Jade Cargill at Backlash. After she was interrupted by the Kabuki Warriors themselves, Cargill came out to even the odds. Cargill's draft fate remains unknown, however, as she isn't eligible to be drafted until Monday's "WWE Raw."

As Belair and the tag champs wereexchanging words, Kevin Owens and Tama Tonga were exchanging blows, and fought their way between the women like they weren't even there in a continuation of a brawl that had started backstage. Solo Sikoa joined the beatdown of Owens until Randy Orton made the save. Prior to the show's main event, Nick Aldis was joined by former "SmackDown" GM Teddy Long to announce — what else — a tag team match, as Orton and Owens will spend Backlash battling Sikoa and Tonga.

Advertisement

Finally, Naomi faced Tiffany Stratton to determine the No. 1 contender for Bayley's WWE Women's Championship. During the match, however, Bayley was minding her business on commentary when the newly-drafted Nia Jax attacked her. Naomi came to Bayley's aide, making herself the target of Jax's wrath, and the referee declared the match a No Contest. Afterward, Stratton hit another Prettiest Moonsault Ever on the champion and Naomi; Long later announced a triple threat title match at Backlash between Bayley, Naomi, and Stratton.

These three matches make Backlash a five-match card for the time being, joining Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship.