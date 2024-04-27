Video: CM Punk Appears After WWE SmackDown, Provides Injury Update

CM Punk confirmed he is not yet at 100%, but he is on track to recovering from his torn triceps. Punk was sidelined after suffering the injury during the Royal Rumble in January, but has since continued to appear on TV in a variety of speaking roles. He was notably on commentary for Drew McIntyre's World Heavyweight Championship win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, attacking McIntyre afterwards to provide the opportunity for Damian Priest to cash in Money in the Bank.

Punk was announced to appear on both nights of the WWE Draft, beginning with last night's "WWE SmackDown", but he did not appear on air. He did, however, make an appearance for the crowd after the show ended, offering a little update on his recovery before Chad Gable and the Alpha Academy came out to interrupt. "I want to give a little update, my tricep is not 100% yet, but I'm on track and I promise soon I will be back and I will be competing with all the tough badasses backstage," he said.

Punk wasn't part of the night one draft pool, but will be available for the second night held during "WWE Raw" on Monday. Punk signed with "Raw" exclusively following his surprise return at Survivor Series, declaring that he would be targeting Seth Rollins down the line. Rollins was re-drafted to "Raw" last night, so Punk would need to remain as to not rule out their bout in the immediate future.

