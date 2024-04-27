AEW To Provide Medical Update On Tony Khan During Tonight's Collision

AEW has announced that there will be an update on Tony Khan during tonight's "AEW Collision". The CEO was attacked by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks — with Kazuchika Okada watching on — during Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite". And he has been seen wearing a neck brace to continue selling the injury during media appearances since.

Fans shouldn't have to wait long for answers pertaining to his condition, however, after the company confirmed in a post to social media that it will be addressed during "Collision". "We'll have an update on the medical condition of AEW GM & CEO Tony Khan, after he was attacked by The Elite on AEW Dynamite," the announcement read.

The attack on Khan was the first time Perry had been featured on AEW TV for eight months, having spent time away from the company with NJPW. The seeds for his return were sown with the Young Bucks airing footage of the All In altercation between he and CM Punk during "Dynamite" in the lead-in to their tag team title match against FTR. During which, he finally returned to hand the Bucks the title win and formally align with The Elite alongside them and Okada at AEW's Dynasty pay-per-view last weekend.

