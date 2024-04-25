Backstage News On How Hard Tony Khan Is Selling Attack From The Elite On AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan got physical in-ring for the first time during last night's "AEW Dynamite," where he was attacked by Jack Perry and eventually The Young Bucks. The move was instantly compared to Vince McMahon's days of getting involved in storylines, and according to a report, Khan seems to be taking it seriously.

Fightful Select reports that its sources in AEW say Khan didn't simply sell the attacks on-camera, but has since been selling his resulting storyline injury as well. The upcoming Parking Lot Brawl between Trent Barretta and Chuck Taylor was filmed early on Thursday, and their sources say Khan was on set during the match, seen wearing a neck brace. Some have also questioned if Khan will be seen with the brace in the coming days during the NFL Draft, but for now it's unknown if he will do so.

Khan's involvement in the angle seems to have positioned Perry as an even bigger heel than he was before his suspension. Interestingly, while his heel turn was originally welcomed, he still received a significant amount of criticism. Since his return to wrestling and embracing his role in CM Punk's AEW departure, it seems like fans are now warming up to him as a believable villain, especially after last night. Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer also recently gave their takes on the heel version of The Elite, noting how Perry has sold lots of merch lately. However, both the veterans criticized Perry for directly referencing Punk, considering that he's no longer signed to AEW. Bully also questioned Perry's heel turn, and suggested that he should've actually been a babyface since Punk was the one who got physical first.

