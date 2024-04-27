AEW Collision And Rampage Live Results 4/27/24: Swerve Speaks, Parking Lot Fight

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Collision and Rampage from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida!

On Collision, we will finally hear from new AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland as soon the show goes live. He defeated ROH Television Champion Kyle Fletcher in a Title Eliminator match on this week's Dynamite.

We will see the AEW debut of Grizzled Young Vets (Zack Gibson and James Drake). They will take on former AEW Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster).

The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White and The Gunns) will put their newly won Unified World Trios Championship on the line against Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) and Action Andretti.

Anna Jay was defeated by Mina Shirakawa on Wednesday. She started to go after Mariah May, but was stopped by "Timeless" Toni Storm. Storm challenged Jay to a non-title match.

Rey Fénix has finally been cleared after being out since last October. He'll make his return to AEW tonight to face on The Beast Mortos (formerly known as Black Taurus).

Fans will get an updated on Tony Khan's medical condition after taking a TK Driver at the hands of the Young Bucks on Dynamite.

On Rampage, Chuckie T will face Trent Beretta in a Parking Lot Fight. Beretta recently turned on Orange Cassidy and forced Taylor to chose between them. They've been teammates in the first two Parking Lot Fights in AEW and this will be the first ever fight like this between singles wrestlers.

Following a scuffle on Dynamite, Thunder Rosa will face Deonna Purrazzo. These two have had a feud simmering for the last few weeks and will finally take their grievances to the ring.