AEW Star Adam Copeland Discusses Importance Of His Theme

Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge) debuted in AEW at WrestleDream 2023. To the surprise of many fans, he was still able to use his iconic theme song "Metalingus" by Alter Bridge — a theme the "Rated R Superstar" had been using in WWE since 2004. The band, who are friends with Copeland, owns the rights to the song, and happily allowed him to use it in his new promotion. While speaking on "AEW Unrestricted," Copeland discussed using this theme for his AEW debut.

"It felt really good. It was strange for sure. I mean, it was all very new to me because I had been used to one thing for so long. So, it was nice to be able to bring "Metalingus" with me just to have that little bit of something familiar."

The WWE Hall of Famer said he has a strong connection to the lyrics, which express a sense of resilience. He said that the theme fits his persona well, especially with each reincarnation of his character. Copeland added that he is grateful that fans are so immersed in his theme song, regularly singing along at AEW shows.

"It's taken on a life of its own which is so cool. It's so fun to have it be that interactive, I guess, and for me to connect with something and it feels like people over the years have really kind of actually paid attention to the lyrics and went, 'Oh! Oh wow!'"

