New Report Reveals Why WWE Split Up Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin In SmackDown Draft

The first night of the 2024 WWE Draft during "WWE SmackDown" saw the former NXT Tag Team Champions Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker split up. One year after being declared a free agent and thus returning to "WWE NXT," Corbin will rejoin "SmackDown" while Bron Breakker has been called up to "WWE Raw." Fightful Select has since reported that the reason for the split is that Breakker is viewed as a major singles star, and Corbin is likely to get a renewed look after his call-up.

Breakker has been considered a blue-chip prospect in WWE since signing a developmental deal in 2021. He has since captured the NXT Championship twice before teaming with Baron Corbin to win the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Classic and then the tag titles.

Before being drafted, Breakker worked occasionally on "SmackDown," including a 13-second win over Cedric Alexander on Friday. Corbin last wrestled on the main roster on "SmackDown" against Pete Dunne in a Money in the Bank qualifier in June last year, which he lost in less than two minutes.

Corbin has enjoyed prominence on the main roster before, called up originally in 2016 and winning the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal at WrestleMania 32. He went on to hold the WWE United States Championship in 2017 after unsuccessfully attempting to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam that year. He later won the 2019 King of the Ring tournament before taking a downward spiral leading to his return to "NXT" last year.

