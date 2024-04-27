Wolf Dogs Baron Corbin And Bron Breakker React To Being Split Up By WWE Draft

The first set of picks in the 2024 WWE Draft has come to an end, and there have certainly been some interesting developments. Former "WWE NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes is officially part of the main roster over on "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus will now make Monday nights his home as he has been drafted to "WWE Raw," and "NXT" star Kiana James has been given a main roster call-up as she also been drafted to "Raw."

One of the more surprising developments unfolded on both the live broadcast of "SmackDown" and the company's social media platforms as former "NXT" Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, collectively known as The Wolf Dogs, have been placed on separate brands. Breakker has been given a full call-up to the main roster as he was drafted to "Raw," while Corbin makes his return to the main roster as a member of the "SmackDown" brand. Despite working on different shows for the foreseeable future, Breakker and Corbin looked happy for each other when they crossed paths backstage.

Breakker and Corbin were paired together for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at the beginning of 2024 following their hard-hitting encounter at No Mercy 2023. They would not only work well as a team, but would achieve a lot of success in a short span of time, winning the Dusty Classic at Vengeance Day in February, before becoming "NXT" Tag Team Champions a few weeks later. They would make two successful defenses of their titles against Chase U and the team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer, before the latter dethroned The Wolf Dogs on the April 9 "NXT." Breakker celebrated his move to "Raw" with a convincing victory over Cedric Alexander on the night of the draft, and will look to continue that good form when the brands lock after Backlash.

