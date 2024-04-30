Adam Copeland Looks Back On Decision To Join AEW

As the current AEW TNT Champion, Adam Copeland is in the midst of his first full title run since returning from retirement. Before 2020, it seemed impossible that the former Edge would return to wrestling with WWE, much less its number-one rival. However, Copeland turned impossibility into actuality when he switched to AEW after leaving WWE, debuting at WrestleDream.Copeland went into detail about his decision to jump ship during "AEW Unrestricted."

Advertisement

"I had a match that I loved with Sheamus in my hometown," he said about his final match with WWE, "About halfway through that match I was like, 'This could be it...' But I knew I needed to get away from the emotions of the night, sit down when I got home, put my flannel on, and just sit in my rocking chair and think. Get a cup of coffee, sit with my girls, and just say, 'What do you think? What should Dad do?' And what I said in the promo was true, they said, 'Go be with uncle Jay [Christian Cage] and have fun.' Not that I wasn't having fun, but I truly felt like I could help more with AEW and be allowed to help more."

He reasoned that he wanted to be more hands-on, unlike the sporadic appearances he had been making under WWE. That way, he could make a greater difference in helping younger talent break through and give back to the business. "So more than anything, I think it was that, just looking at the totality of the industry and going, 'Okay, where do I feel like I could possibly help more or be given the opportunity to help more?' And it was AEW."

Advertisement