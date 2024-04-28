Eric Bischoff Explains Why Comparing AEW's The Elite Storyline To NWO Isn't Flattering

Tony Khan got physically involved in an angle with The Elite and Jack Perry during last week's "AEW Dynamite," where he received a spike pilederiver from the Young Bucks. Eric Bischoff has been largely critical of the story leading into last week's attack on the CEO, and he continued in that vein during his "83 Weeks" podcast — especially after hearing comparisons between Khan's attack and his own at the hands of the NWO's Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

"They say [imitation is a form of flattery], not so much in this case," he said. "If they would have made it a parody of how the NWO started and my scene in Baltimore where I got jackknife powerbombed off the stage and all that, if they would have set this whole scene up as a parody last night I probably would have been all about it. I would have enjoyed it. At least it would have been entertaining."

Bischoff opined that Tony Khan and the AEW roster already feed into tribalism within wrestling so it wouldn't have made a difference if they did so during last week's segment. But he circled back to compare what actually transpired to a "Saturday Night" Live skit.

"If Lorne Michaels and the team at Saturday Night Live was going to produce a wrestling skit on the beginning of the NWO, this would have been what they produced. It was so f***ing bad, it was parody, it was comedy, and the really sad part is they're taking this s*** seriously. They meant that to be a serious angle. It was so f***ing horrible from the beginning... This was without a doubt the worst, most horribly produced professional wrestling show for prime time on a major cable outlet in the last, maybe forever years."



