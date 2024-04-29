AEW Appoints New Senior Marketing Director Of Live Events

AEW has welcomed several new faces in 2024, both on-screen and behind the scenes, and it seems the company has just filled a serious role. In December 2023, it was announced that Rafael Morffi would be stepping down as Executive President of Live Events, but Jeremy Flynn will seemingly fill a similar capacity, as he's just been announced as the company's Senior Marketing Director of Live Events.

Flynn most recently worked as the Senior Director of Marketing and Live Events for the Professional Bull Riders organization, spending two years with the company. After the news of his new job role broke, Flynn took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his gratitude to PBR, and his excitement for his new journey.

"The last two years with the @PBR was amazing and I am so grateful for the opportunity. I am excited to start a new chapter as the Senior Marketing Director of Live Events for @AEW! There are so many amazing things happening here and I'm excited to be a part of the journey."

Flynn has since confirmed on his Linkedin page that his final night working for PBR will be the company's World Finals event in Arlington, Texas, which takes place over the weekend of May 18 and 19. It's unclear at the time of writing exactly when Flynn will start his work for AEW, but he has already been given a head start on booking arenas as the company already has buildings booked for every episode of "AEW Dynamite" through to July, as well as all of its pay-per-views through to the end of the year.

