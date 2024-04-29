Bully Ray Takes Issue With Recent Episode Of AEW Dynamite

AEW crowned its first-ever Black African American World Champion at Dynasty. Due to this, many pundits and fans expected the following "AEW Dynamite" to heavily feature the new champion, Swerve Strickland. However, the show took another route, a decision that's been criticized by some. While speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," Bully Ray explained why Strickland should've been the focus, claiming he didn't mind the show opening up to the long-term storyline with The Young Bucks, but criticized how the following segment was the internal war within The Best Friends and the setup for Trent Berretta and Chuck Taylor's Parking Lot match.

"What I needed to see was my newly crowned AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Swerve Strickland, with a hero's entrance. The first person you see live in Daily's Place, with his brand-new championship over his shoulder."

The veteran also criticized Strickland's match with Kyle Fletcher and questioned what it did to represent the AEW World Championship. Additionally, he questioned why the TBS Championship angle got more screen time. "I have no problem with the ladies getting that talking time, I want to know why they got so much talking time and Swerve got none."

Strickland's match also featured a picture-in-picture clip continuing the Young Bucks' storyline, which Ray also found fault with. On top of this, he criticized why Jon Moxley and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship were featured the main event instead. "That does not make sense to me." Ray isn't the only person who holds similar views about the champ's booking, with Eric Bischoff stating that AEW risks hurting Strickland's career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.