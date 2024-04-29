AEW's Adam Copeland Opens Up About Plans For The TNT Title

Adam Copeland recently won the AEW TNT Championship from his former friend-turned-rival Christian Cage. In a new interview with Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington on "AEW Unrestricted," Copeland said that Cage laid the groundwork for making their match, and the title, important.

"I think Jay [Christian Cage] really really put some onus back on that championship, really made it feel like must-see television and I want to continue that but I thought I need to continue it in a different way," Copeland explained. "So in between having my two title reigns I thought the Cope Open would be cool to earn the shot back but also kind of open the door to it could be anybody and that means it's Suzuki one week, it's Griff Garrison, it's Lee Moriarty, its Dante Martin, it's Daniel Garcia, it's Matt Cardona."

Copeland said that he's paid attention to the free agent market, as he wants the "Cope Open" to be an experience the audience can't predict.

"It feels like all bets are off, like anybody could show up," Copeland continued. "So look at a free agent, [and] it's a possibility. Trust me I'm looking at them ... I've already done all my homework and that's really really fun just to keep people on their toes and if you see a Cope segment, who knows who's going to show up? I think that's fun."

Copeland will battle one member from the "House of Black" this upcoming Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" where he will once again defend his championship in another edition of "The Cope Open".

