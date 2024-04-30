WWE Star R-Truth Shouts Out AEW Champ Swerve Strickland

Newly crowned AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland seems to be positioned for a historic run with the belt, and is gaining attention all over the industry. One-half of WWE's World Tag Team Champions, R-Truth, recently appeared on "Battleground Podcast," where he gave a shout-out to AEW's new top titleholder. The hosts of the podcast showed Truth a clip of Strickland praising him during his own appearance, leading to the veteran sharing something in return.

"Let me say this: I want to congratulate Swerve, definitely got to congratulate him, man, on his achievement — his accomplishment — I meant to call you [to Swerve], I'm sorry I haven't called yet! I'mma text you!" Continuing, Truth commended Strickland on the work he's been doing inside and outside the ring for some time, and proclaimed that he's deserving of his current success. "But like, he's been killing it for a while, man. He's so talented, man. So humble. So well deserving of what he's doing out there, man, and you've just seen the beginning of him."

The respect between the two seems to run deep, as Truth later noted how the AEW World Champion has always spoken highly of him. "Strickland has always talked good about me, man." Strickland caught wind of Truth's compliments, and took to social media to acknowledge the shoutout and state that he'll be waiting on the call from the WWE star. "I'll be waiting legend!," Strickland posted.

