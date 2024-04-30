NXT's Scrypts Responds To WWE Release

"WWE NXT" talent Scrypts, of Out The Mud, has responded to WWE choosing not to renew his contract on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Scrypts, who is a part of OTM, alongside Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker, is a former WWE 24/7 champion, also known as "Reginald" and "Reggie," who once portrayed a sommelier alongside Carmella.

Fightful Select reported on Tuesday that Scrypt's, whose real name is Sidney Akeem, contract will expire with the company at the start of June. The outlet reported he did not expect his deal to be renewed, and he will be a free agent once the deal expires. Scrypts seemed to confirm the report on his social media, posting a video of himself with Kendrick Lamar's new song "Euphoria," a diss track against fellow rapper Drake, playing in the background. In the video, he is seen packing a movie box while wearing an OTM necklace. Scrypts packs up the 24/7 title and his mask. He then takes off the necklace and places it in the box. To end the clip, the real-life Akeem sits back and smiles, and the words "Available June 1st" appear.

Just gonna drop this here 🔥🔥

Sidneyakeem@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/Xg1F0Nvspr — Sidney Akeem (@scryptswwe) April 30, 2024

The former Cirque du Soleil performer signed with WWE in 2020 and appeared as Carmella's valet. He was moved to "NXT" in November 2022 as Scrypts, wearing the mask. Fightful Select reported that he will likely go by his real name and continue wrestling after his contract expires. There is no word on if he will continue to appear alongside OTM on "NXT" before his deal is finished.