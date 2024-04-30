Backstage Update On WWE NXT Star Scrypts' Contract Status

Following numerous main roster call-ups in the WWE Draft and the months leading up to it, the company's developmental brand is set to lose another face. "WWE NXT" star Scrypts will become a free agent in the near future, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The former WWE 24/7 Champion was informed that the company does not plan to renew his contract, which is set to expire at the end of May. At that point, the performer intends to continue as a wrestler, likely performing under the name Sidney Akeem.

The wrestler first signed with WWE in 2020, with Scrypts previously detailing a journey that brought him from a difficult upbringing to a career as an acrobat before finally adopting his current profession. Despite his relatively short run with WWE, Scrypts occupied several roles, beginning as Reginald, a sommelier and assistant to Carmella. That was eventually shortened to Reggie, with the performer entering a storyline/onscreen relationship with Dana Brooke before moving to NXT and becoming Scrypts.

In NXT, Scrypts started off wearing a mask before it was eventually removed by rival wrestler Axiom. Scrypts and Axiom would later become temporary allies, until Scrypts turned on his opponent and helped form the faction OTM, or Out The Mud. Scrypts' last televised "NXT" match took place earlier this month, with Je'Von Evans defeating the 31-year-old after about five minutes. While Scrypts will be moving on, there is no update on the status of his stablemates Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker.

