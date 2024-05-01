WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Discusses The 'Narrative' Changing About His AEW Contributions

Cody Rhodes currently reigns as Undisputed WWE Champion after knocking off Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to finally finish his story and become the first in his family to win the company's top title. Although it may be a while before the milestone gathers allure, Rhodes also became the first to become WWE Champion after making the switch from rival company AEW, having returned to WWE after leaving the company he'd co-founded in 2019. Rhodes opened up on his post-departure feelings towards AEW during a recent interview with "Cheap Heat," explaining that he feels a lot has been taken away from the role he'd actually served over three years.

"The narrative changed a lot about my contributions to AEW and that was very disappointing," Rhodes said. "There were some people, I'm not going to say their names, they know who they were, who kind of tried to put some propaganda out when I left. There's a quote in The Young Bucks' book about how I was last to the signing. And me and Matt, Nick, are as close as ever. I'm so glad that I've had them in my career, in my life, but if we are being honest, AEW does not happen without me. It doesn't. With that in mind, I could never root against it."

Rhodes opined that fans may not grasp how much of a hole was left in his heart by leaving AEW, reasoning that he truly gave everything he could. Rhodes was EVP alongside Kenny Omega, Matthew, and Nicholas Jackson after helping form AEW with Tony Khan. After which, he would become a record-setting three-time AEW TNT Champion. He lost the title in his final match in AEW before returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

