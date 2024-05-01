Kurt Angle Weighs In On Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Title At WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania 40, dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship, finally holding the title that escaped his father's grasp. On "The Kurt Angle Show," WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said that he loves everything involved in Rhodes's coronation.

Advertisement

"I love Cody Rhodes," Angle gushed. "I thought he should've won it last year but I understand why he didn't. I think it was better to hold it off until this year." Angle said he was happy, not just for Cody but for the whole Rhodes family. "Knowing that his family has never won a WWE World Title, that's unbelievable," Angle said, noting that both Dusty Rhodes and Cody's brother Dustin have wrestled for the company. "I can't believe [Dusty] didn't win the World Title." According to Angle, Rhodes is on track for immortality.

"Eventually Cody Rhodes could be up there with the all-time greats," Angle said. The WWE Hall of Famer also gave kudos to Reigns and the entire Bloodline faction, who Angle sees as tied with D-Generation X and the NWO for the greatest factions in wrestling history. Rhodes is set to defend his title against AJ Styles at the upcoming WWE Backlash: France, which will take place in Lyon. The newly crowned champion has said he hasn't had time to "smell the roses" in the wake of his win at WrestleMania, as he immediately jumped into the ambassadorial responsibilities of being the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Advertisement