Why WWE's Cody Rhodes Has No Time To 'Smell The Roses' After Wrestlemania 40 Win

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his experience defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, as well as if he's been able to take a moment to enjoy his title win. On "Cheap Heat," Rhodes explained how he feels he hasn't really had the opportunity to "smell the roses" due to how quickly WWE continues post WrestleMania.

Advertisement

"It just started moving immediately, I mean the next morning you're doing 'Good Morning America,' and you're in the ring and you're swapping titles with The Rock, and in moments it just keeps going and I think that's probably for the best because I don't have time to necessarily smell the roses with this full international PLE schedule that's been delivered to us," Rhodes explained. "These are so important to this renaissance, to this new era, is that these shows really show the global footprint of WWE."

"The American Nightmare" was also asked if his victory at WrestleMania 40 was everything he had dreamed of it being, to which Rhodes replied, "It far superseded the dream I had ... I did genuinely have this fantasy booking of involving different legends, but I'd always envisioned it as maybe if it was after the bell or something of that nature. I won't go into the full fantasy booking of it, but what ultimately would take place at WrestleMania 40 was like that on you know, steroids. It was like that on another level in terms of the individuals that all came together." Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time since winning it against AJ Styles at Backlash.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.