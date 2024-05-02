Willow Nightingale Wins First TBS Title Defense In 'Manitoba Massacre' On AEW Rampage

Mercedes Mone is waiting for AEW Double or Nothing to challenge for the TBS Championship, leaving reigning champion Willow Nightingale plenty of time defend the title against the women's locker room. On "AEW Rampage," Nightingale finally put her bad blood with Skye Blue to bed, retaining her title in a Manitoba Massacre.

Nightingale and Blue beat each other with a myriad of implements, with Blue introducing thumbtacks into the match, only for Nightingale to drive Blue into them with a huge Fisherman Driver. That wasn't enough for Nightingale to get the victory, who finally had to powerbomb her rival through a barbed wire board on the outside to get the pinfall in the falls count anywhere contest.

Nightingale has been champion since AEW Dynasty, where she defeated Skye Blue's friend Julia Hart to win the title, putting her in the crosshairs of Mone and Blue at the same time. Now Nightingale's path to Double or Nothing is clear, and she'll likely have a rematch from last year's NJPW Resurgence event, where Nightingale defeated Money to become the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion. Mone suffered an injury in the match, which left her on the injured list until earlier this year.

