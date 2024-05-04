WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Points Out Match That Cemented Her Abilities

WWE star Tiffany Stratton has earned the praise of many in the wrestling industry, and has grown a significant following as well. Stratton recently appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where she looked back at her career so far, and pointed out the match wherein she believes she proved herself.

Stratton notably had a strongly reviewed match against Becky Lynch on "WWE NXT" No Mercy, which she noted as the one where she established herself. "I would say that, that match was definitely the one where I kinda cemented myself into 'Okay, she has what it takes.' And that was a transformative day for me as well." Additionally, she praised Lynch for being a great leader, and pointed out the similarities the two share. "She was there and she knows what it's like to be the rookie and be the one, like, nobody knows who you are. I just think she was so helpful in kinda guiding me through those big matches."

However, Stratton hasn't always been as positive about her career, and recalled how she only trained for eight weeks before debuting on television and described her first match as "atrocious." "Yeah, so that was scary. And my first match? It was atrocious, it was so bad." She then recalled being taken off of television before returning and having a better match against IYO SKY. "It was amazing and then I kept learning and I kept getting better with every single rep and I think they saw that."

