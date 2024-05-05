Sami Zayn Contrasts Working In WWE Under Vince McMahon Vs. Triple H

WWE is currently in a "new era," as the company is touting it, as many things have changed in pro wrestling's juggernaut over the last year. Since former head of WWE, Vince McMahon, resigned from his position due to a lawsuit alleging sex trafficking, the reigns of the company's creative process were handed to his son-in-law, Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Many within the company have sang Levesque's praises, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is one star speaking highly of the changes. Zayn appeared on "Gorilla Position," and was asked if creative was more of a collaborative process now. Zayn said that in some respects, it absolutely is, but at the end of the day, Levesque is still the boss. Still, there is "far more" freedom as a performer under Levesque.

Advertisement

"Vince definitely had his way about things and it was successful, people can turn around in hindsight and point the finger and say this and that, as far as his creative ups and downs, but there was a reason for his formula," Zayn said. "Boxes, we were working in a box, there's no question about that. But those boxes get built because of success." He said that things that worked for McMahon were kept and everything else was discarded. Zayn described the process as "great," but talent were often painted into those boxes and stayed there. Zayn explained that's no longer the case under Levesque.

"But now, you have a new visionary, so that box gets opened up a bit. I think over a long enough timeline, we have to be very conscious of what we're doing to not just be in a new box," he said. "All this to say, for sure, under Triple H, there's no question that in the week-to-week stuff and how you executive, there is far more freedom as a performer."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gorilla Position" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.