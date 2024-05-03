AEW Star Adam Cole Has A Special Birthday Message For WWE's Pat McAfee

WWE commentator and former NFL star Pat McAfee turned 37 on Thursday, and he's received a host of birthday messages on social media from various people in both wrestling and football. One particular birthday message caught the attention of wrestling fans, particularly those who relish in the rivalry between WWE and rival All Elite Wrestling. AEW star Adam Cole took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to send a scathing missive McAfee's way.

Advertisement

"If there is one thing I've been certain of, it's my disdain for [Pat McAfee]," Cole wrote. "Hope you have the worst birthday you scumbag."

If there is one thing I've been certain of, it's my disdain for @PatMcAfeeShow Hope you have the worst birthday you scumbag 🖕🎉🖕🎉 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 2, 2024

Cole and McAfee have a long history together in WWE, having had something of rivalry going in 2018 when McAfee was brought in to WWE to work on the "NXT" TakeOver pre-show panels, where the two men never seemed to get on the same page. This grew into a full-blown in-ring feud in 2020, where Cole ended up being McAfee's first-ever opponent in a WWE ring. The war between the two men escalated so much towards the end of 2020 that McAfee, along with Pete Dunne, Oney Lurcan, and Danny Burch, faced Cole's stable The Undisputed Era in the men's WarGames match at the 2020 "NXT" TakeOver: WarGames event. Undisputed Era would win that match, but would ultimately find themselves out of the company one by one, with Cole being the first of the four members to join AEW in 2021. McAfee, in contrast, would go on to wrestle main roster matches against the likes of Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, and The Miz at events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, as well as becoming a regular member of the WWE commentary team.

Advertisement