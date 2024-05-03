Pat McAfee Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Involvement In WWE Raw

Patrick Mahomes was on hand at "WWE Raw" on Monday, and ultimately lent his friend Logan Paul a hand. Mahomes let Paul wear his Super Bowl rings in place of Paul's trademark brass knuckles as Paul tried to attack Jey Uso, but Paul missed Uso, striking JD McDonagh instead. On "The Pat McAfee Show," Mahomes' friend and WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee responded to the Kansas City QB's appearance.

"He literally put a dynasty on Logan Paul's right hand," McAfee said of the three Super Bowl rings Paul used to interfere in the match between Uso and McDonagh. McAfee was dumbfounded, but eventually found an explanation for Mahomes' actions. "What are you doing? Why'd you do that? I like to think Patrick Mahomes is always playing chess," McAfee said, believing that Mahomes knew Uso would know to duck. "Thank you Patrick Mahomes for helping Jey Uso." McAfee applauded Mahomes to the bemusement of his co-hosts.

According to Dave Meltzer, the appearance was put together by Paul's hydration drink company, Prime Hydration, which has become WWE's official beverage, even featuring "hydration stations" at ringside. Mahomes wasn't the only notable part of Monday's broadcast, as it was also the second and final night of the 2024 WWE Draft. Mahomes' involvement comes just weeks after former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce appeared at WrestleMania to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Mahomes is the teammate of Kelce's brother Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

