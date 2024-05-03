WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Says He's 'Blown Away' By This SmackDown Star

On "Cheap Heat", John "Bradshaw" Layfield joined the show and spoke about what's impressed him the most about some of the current WWE stars on the main roster, specifically naming one wrestler he is "blown away" by. "Look at Austin Theory, I mean that's a good looking young guy, great body that has got Gino Hernandez heat written all over it ... I'm blown away by the young man, he talks to me occasionally when I'm there and the questions he asks are different from what everybody else asks ... the questions he asked about wrestling they're the ones that get down to the nitty gritty about drawing money, I love that."

JBL also mentioned Cody Rhodes as another star that has impressed him both inside and outside the ring, explaining that he admires Rhodes for betting on himself when he first left WWE. "Cody to me he left, he could have taken money and stayed with WWE. He bet on himself and that is remarkable and look what he's done with it, he's held titles everywhere he's been, he's headlined everywhere he's been, now he's headlined two of the big biggest, maybe I guess, the biggest WrestleMania back to back alongside Roman Reigns, that's incredible. You know, it's hard to find somebody to stand across from Roman Reigns ... for somebody to stand across from him, that's next to impossible and Cody Rhodes did it and filled that role."

Rhodes battles AJ Styles for his Undisputed WWE Championship at tomorrow's Backlash, as he defends the title for the first time since defeating Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.