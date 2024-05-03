Cody Rhodes Addresses Possibility Of Participating In WWE Speed

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently joined Culture, Connection & Creative: WWE on X alongside Triple H, where "The American Nightmare" spoke about the possibility of getting involved with "WWE Speed". Rhodes explained how he enjoys the quick nature of the program, and listed some WWE stars he'd like to see on "Speed" in the future.

"I'm all onboard of being part of a 'Speed' match, and one of the things that Triple H spoke on is going for broke right from the bell, there's a sense of stakes that are added to these 'Speed' matches that aren't always present in a sense that you're now fighting your opponent and you're fighting the clock ... there's something very old school about 'Speed' in terms of some fights don't last very long and I think it's impressive to see what's been done so far. I'd like to see a couple guys who you wouldn't necessarily maybe associate with 'Speed' or you think maybe light heavyweights, you think maybe cruiserweights, I'd like to see somebody like a Bron Breakker on 'Speed,' I'd like to see somebody like a Giant Omos on 'Speed.'"

Rhodes also described "Speed" as an example of the company not being afraid to try new things in this current era of wrestling, stating that when WWE moves to Netflix in 2025, it will be another instance of WWE willing to take chances. "I've heard this a lot lately, especially when Netflix is brought up, let's take some swings, let's do some things that perhaps WWE had never done before ... it's a tryout almost every week for things that we might do, might keep and I think 'Speed' is just a really good compliment to our roster." Ricochet just made history by defeating Johnny Gargano in the finals of the "Speed" tournament to be crowned the first-ever Speed Champion.