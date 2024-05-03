Backstage Report On Status Of WWE President Nick Khan

WWE President Nick Khan made headlines alongside former Executive Chairman Vince McMahon earlier this week, when it was reported the two put all their remaining TKO shares up for sale back in September. The report caused rumblings across the wrestling world, before it was confirmed the relevant stock shares were placed on the market after the UFC and WWE merged, creating TKO Group Holdings. Khan registered to sell his own TKO shares, totaling 234,424, as well as other restricted stock units. As the news initially broke on Monday, a spokesperson for TKO declined to comment. Dave Meltzer further clarified the news in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He confirmed the report that came out this week was the same as the initial report of Khan registering to sell back in September.

Meltzer said that Khan has not yet sold a single share of his TKO stock, worth around $23 million. He also reported that though people thought Khan's contract was expiring soon, and the stock sale news led others to believe he was looking to leave the company, Khan actually signed a new contract. Khan will reportedly continue serving as WWE President through the end of 2026.

Before he was a WWE executive, Khan was a sports agent with high-profile clients. Khan started in the company as an agent, and worked on WWE's media rights deal in the United States in 2017. In August 2020, he became President and Chief Revenue Officer of WWE, following the departures of co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios. Following McMahon's retirement in 2022, Khan became co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon, then became the company's sole Chief Executive Officer when McMahon returned in 2023 and his daughter resigned from her position. When WWE merged with UFC, Khan was re-appointed President of WWE and also sits on TKO's Board of Directors.

