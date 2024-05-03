Former AEW Star Ethan Page Cuts Tongue-In-Cheek Promo Celebrating His Own Popularity

"All Ego" Ethan Page is beginning a new chapter of his career following the news that the Canadian star has left All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Breaking his silence for the first time since the news of his departure, Page took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share an update on how he's doing, and he seems to be living up to his "All Ego" nickname.

"As you can imagine today I've been getting a lot of messages," Page said. "Text messages, e-mails, offers. I'm trending. It seems like everybody just wants to know about my business, so I'm here to give everyone a business update. I'm about to say a bunch of things that would probably offend a few of my peers in the industry, but to me the most important thing is telling the truth, and being honest with my fans, so I'm going to do just that. An official business update on Ethan Page: It is now two weeks in a row that I have been a top seller on Ringside Collectibles."

Page named a host of AEW names his merchandise outsold in the last two weeks, including Chris Jericho, MJF, Samoa Joe, Daniel Garcia, and Saraya.

"Pretty damn good for a guy who hasn't been on television since December, or feature at all." Page said, before dramatically bemoaning the need to even talk about such things. "I don't want to remind my peers that I'm more popular than them, or remind my peers that even though I'm not featured, I'm still beloved by the wrestling community and the fans. Nobody wants to do this; why would you put me in this position?"

Page concluded his by-now clearly in-character video by smiling and saying "pre-orders still available," asking viewers to make him Ringside Collectibles' top seller for the third straight week.