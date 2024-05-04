Another WWE NXT Star Released Following Mass Cuts On Friday

Another "WWE NXT" talent was released in a wave of cuts on Friday, bringing the total number of releases as of this writing in the company's developmental brand to 11. PWInsider confirmed that Boa was also among those released.

Advertisement

The martial arts expert from Beijing, China was a Jiu-Jitsu champion in his home country, and his skills helped him during his 2016 tryout in Shanghai, where he earned a contract and eventually joined "NXT." Boa teamed up with Xia Li, who was also recently released following WrestleMania 40 weekend, during his time with the brand. Boa last competed at a "NXT" house show in Fort Pierce, Florida, where he teamed with Dante Chen to take on Chase U's Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne. His last televised match came on the 2.0 version of "NXT," in January 2022, when he was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a no-disqualification, falls count anywhere match. Boa also competed on "WWE NXT Level Up," with his last match there being another tag match with Chen to take on Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in October 2023.

Advertisement

Friday's wave of releases saw the likes of Drew Gulak, Valentina Feroz, Trey Bearhill, and more. Prior to the wave of releases, the only other talent to be released from "NXT" was Von Wagner, as it was reported WWE had no plans for him creatively. On the main roster, Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher's Veer and Sanga, and Xyon Quinn were released alongside Li.