WWE To Make Special WrestleMania 41 Announcement Following Backlash

WWE are currently in Lyon, France preparing for the Backlash Premium Live Event, but it seems that the company might have already looked far ahead enough to lock in a location for WrestleMania 41 in 2025. WWE's biggest event of the year is usually announced either shortly before or shortly after that year's edition of the show takes place, but that hasn't been the case in 2024, as WWE are yet to officially announce where WrestleMania 41 will take place. There have been multiple reports over the past few months that have suggested that Minneapolis, Minnesota will do the honors, but that hasn't been the case as of late, as Las Vegas, Nevada has become the frontrunner according to those within WWE.

All the rumors and rumblings will be put to rest later today, as WWE have confirmed on their X (formerly Twitter) account that there will be a WrestleMania announcement following Backlash. The post read; "Immediately following #WWEBacklash France, there will be a special #WrestleMania announcement during the 150th #KentuckyDerby pre-race show airing on @NBC."

The 150th Kentucky Derby coverage will go live at 2:30pm ET, which lands right in the middle of Backlash which begins at 1pm ET. WrestleVotes originally broke the news on social media, noting that the last time WWE had done something like this was in 2021, when the company revealed during the Belmont Stakes pre-show race that that year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event would take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, an adjacent city to Las Vegas. Higher-ups within WWE have reportedly been pushing for the event to take place in a location that isn't cold, as they weren't happy with the temperature of Philadelphia for this year's WrestleMania 40, meaning that the show could also take place in May for the first time ever.

