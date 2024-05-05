Tommy Dreamer Discusses The AEW Founders' Clause Discusses On Dynamite

The New Elite, a stable made up of the Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry are wreaking havoc on AEW television, and there's seemingly nothing AEW President Tony Khan can do about it. Following an attack on the executive where Matthew and Nicholas Jackson delivered a "Tony Khan Driver" to their boss following Perry's reinstatement to the company, the Bucks appeared to kick off the following week's "AEW Dynamite," cutting off a broadcast where Khan was speaking from Jacksonville, and saying Khan can't fire them due to a "founders' cause" in their contracts. The story element is something of which "Busted Open Radio's" Tommy Dreamer is a fan.

Advertisement

"Eventually there's going to be people that have to pick sides," Dream said. "Obviously, Tony Khan will not be wrestling. But, obviously Tony Khan will pick people to go after them. Like I said before... Your babyfaces will start having alliances because the team and the team of the new management will pick people over other people. Swerve straight up said it. You're going to see little, little things like that happen. Your babyfaces unite, your heels reunite."

Dreamer said that The Elite will need another person in the group who is the "ultimate kiss a**" as well as the "ultimate suck-up." He said that person needs to be there to take losses in matches. Dreamer said that he doesn't know who exactly that person is, but mentioned the popularity of the Undisputed Kingdom before the faction was derailed due to injury. He brought up one star who is not just a great wrestler but is great when it comes to character development, as well.

Advertisement

"I could totally see someone like Roderick Strong maybe trying to saddle up to the Elite," Dreamer said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.