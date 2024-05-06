Bully Ray Discusses Changes In WWE's Backstage Environment

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley has provided his thoughts on the change of atmosphere backstage in WWE, which is now run by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. On "Busted Open Radio", Ray discussed how differently the company is run without specific people involved and also stated that Triple H's version of WWE is much more relaxed.

"I can't even put into words how different of a place the WWE is now, the way the whole show is ran and obviously without certain people there, I believe the black cloud and the eggshells have definitely disappeared. You can tell Paul Levesque's WWE is a more laid back WWE, less stressed and a lot more fun. There's just this whole vibe of more of a team effort than I think I've ever seen there before, everybody being on the same page, very little politicking that I see or anything that resembled it, it really was a great experience."

Bully Ray has made numerous appearances in WWE recently, not only appearing at the WWE Draft but also being the guest referee for the Philly Street Fight between The Pride and The Final Testament at WWE WrestleMania 40. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, the appearance was put together at the last minute. The former TNA World Champion said the guest appearance was some of the most fun he's had at WrestleMania in his multi-decade career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.