WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan On The Greatest Part Of His Wrestling Career

Speaking with "The 700 Club", WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan sat down to discuss one of the greatest moments of his wrestling career that took place at Madison Square Garden after defeating The Iron Sheik to become the WWF World Champion.

Hogan went into detail about the rocky relationship he had with his parents, specifically his father, and spoke about what his dad told him after his victory over Sheik that made him proud. "That night, I flew my parents up and you know my dad and I didn't see eye to eye because I was going to University of South Florida here in Tampa and I was majoring in finance and management but when I left college and didn't become an accountant or whatever ... there was a huge divide as far as communication with my dad and I you know? So it kind of was a void and so that night after Madison Square Garden my dad goes 'man you know Terry, I'm very proud of you, you made the right decision, I love you so much. I'm so sorry that I tried to make you do something you didn't want to do', so that was the greatest night for me for my dad to say that to me." Hogan said.

Hogan explained that having the reassurance from his dad made him feel better about his decision to follow his passion in wrestling, because up until that point, he was unsure if he had made the right choice. "I really didn't know if I was right or not, I was doing what I love doing and to me that felt right but then to have my dad confirm it, but I had to be the main event of Madison Square Garden to get him to break, but that was probably the greatest part of my wrestling career, to have that moment with him because I really valued what he thought about me."