Jim Ross Discusses Getting Chris Jericho Over With Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon

Today, Chris Jericho is recognized as one of the biggest names of his generation despite getting a lot of online criticism for his current run with AEW. However, as veteran fans will recall, Jericho wasn't always considered a main eventer, even after his run as the inaugural Undisputed WWF Champion. In a recent episode of "Grilling JR," Jim Ross recalled having to convince Vince McMahon to sign Jericho, despite Jericho not meeting McMahon's stringent physical requirements.

"Jericho had a great body, he was athletic, he was in shape, he looked good but he wasn't 6'2 or 6'3, he might have been 5'11," JR explained. Luckily for the former WCW Cruiserweight Champion, Jericho had plenty of highlights from his time in ECW, WCW, Japan, and Mexico, which JR used to win the chairman over. "When I showed Vince a tap of Jericho in action, like a little highlight reel, he was sold. Chris can work with anybody, he still can."

Both Jericho and Ross are now prominent members of AEW, with Jericho a top star in the business and a multi-time world champion thanks to JR's efforts. The two men often have time to reflect on their journey together.

"Chris and I talk about it all the time. We laugh," Ross said. "I truly love my time in AEW where I can see my old friends like that."

