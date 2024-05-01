Why AEW Star Chris Jericho Says Wrestling Fans Aren't As Smart As They Think They Are

Earlier this month at AEW Dynasty, Chris Jericho defeated HOOK to capture the FTW Championship. The reaction to Jericho's storyline with his younger AEW co-star hasn't been the greatest, but Jericho is a big proponent of letting the entire story reveal itself before judging, as stated during a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio."

"I think a lot of people ... want to know everything all upfront," Jericho said. "Just sit back. We do have long-term story ideas and thoughts and plans. ... As knowledgeable as fans think they are at times, they still really don't know."

Jericho said that if he already knew what was going to happen in a movie, he wouldn't bother watching it in the first place, and that same logic applies to professional wrestling. The former AEW World Champion also wishes fans would focus less on criticizing everything they see and instead wait for things to play out onscreen.

"That's how you tell great stories," Jericho continued. "Some of them are a month long, some of them are six months long, some of them are a year long. That's just how it goes in wrestling."

On top of that, creative plans often shift based on how the crowd reacts to a given performer or storyline, which adds another level of uncertainty to planning. However, Jericho said that's just another aspect of what makes live TV so great.

In the age of the internet, Jericho believes that too many fans are accustomed to hating everything they see rather than finding a mix of things they like and don't like. The AEW star believes that's one thing that sets wrestling apart from other entertainment industry, as you don't often see that kind of fan reaction to movies or music.

