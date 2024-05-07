AEW Star Adam Copeland Discusses The Evolution & Motif Of His Gear Over The Years

Adam Copeland recently revealed his creation process and inspiration for his in-ring attire over the course of his career. On "Swerve City Podcast", Copeland explained to Swerve Strickland how he would personally draw and create many of the designs for his own ring gear, as well as which types of media he has incorporated into his artwork.

Advertisement

"I was that kid in grade school, you've probably seen all the drawings on the documentary, like I would just sit there and draw ... I had probably about 200 different sets of stuff which actually came to see the light of day ... over the years what I've tried to do is basically make it feel post-apocalyptic, almost Mad Max but then throw some rock and roll in there, and now I wanted to transition a little bit to like a Grindhouse feel," Copeland said. "There's always a method to the idea and I really just, I enjoy it."

Copeland also indicated the importance of theme music throughout his career, describing how a particular song can set the tone for your performance. "For me the whole presentation of your character starts the minute, the second you come through that curtain ... to me music is so important, I've always been so hands-on with it because it sets the tone not only for the audience but it does for me too, like I want to come out to something that I feel you know and resonates with me and actually means something to me. Not just the character but the person too, anything that I found works has to have an element of truth and truth to Adam the person and Adam the character." Copeland defeated Buddy Matthews of "House of Black" to retain the TNT Championship on last Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite".

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Swerve City Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.