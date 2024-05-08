JBL Says He Owes '100%' Of His Career To This Fellow WWE Fall Of Famer

Across his lengthy career, WWE Hall of Famer JBL had multiple gimmicks and many feuds, but few came close to his heated rivalry with the late, great Eddie Guerrero.

In a recent interview with "Rosenburg Wrestling," John Bradshaw Layfield looked back at his feud with Guerrero and attributed the success of his villainous JBL character to the late star.

Advertisement

"You know, when I say I owe Eddie Guerrero a 100% of my career for JBL, I owe him 100%, you know," Layfield said. He then credited Guerrero for getting the character over and noted how, at first, fans were not buying into the JBL character. "It didn't work at all," he exclaimed.

When asked who came up with the character, Layfield recalled pitching a similar idea based on his experiences growing up in a struggling area in West Texas. "We had a couple of guys with DeLoreans and Lamborghinis driving around town and they were just jerks. I hated those guys."

He then described these people as "Redneck Rich" and explained that he believed the fans would hate him playing a similar character. Layfield recalled pitching the idea to Vince McMahon, which he claims was based around J.R. Ewing, but McMahon has denied that JBL drew inspiration from Ewing in interviews, according to Layfield.

Advertisement