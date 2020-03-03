On tonight's WWE Backstage it was revealed JBL will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame in Tampa during WrestleMania weekend. JBL was in-studio after the news broke. Debuting back in 1992, JBL retired in 2009, and was a one-time WWE Champion.

Last month, Wrestling Inc. first exclusively reported that JBL would be headed into the Hall of Fame.

On Backstage, JBL attributed a lot of his success to Eddie Guerrero and Ron Simmons. John Cena also sent in a video message congratulating JBL about his induction, which you can see in the clips below.

Others officially announced for this year's Hall of Fame: Batista, nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman), and The Bella Twins. The ceremony takes place on April 2 at Amaile Arena and will air live on the WWE Network.









"What defines JBL is Eddie Guerrero, what defines me is Ron Simmons." - @JCLayfield #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/qa4Om1psuG — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020



